EDWARDSVILLE– To support America’s small businesses as they help restart the economy, Spectrum today announced it will provide one month of free services to any new customer that signs up for Spectrum Business as their connectivity provider. Local businesses interested in the offer, which applies to all of the company’s internet, phone and TV services, can learn more at Business.Spectrum.com/reopen or by calling 1-833-537-0730.

Spectrum’s offer is aimed at energizing small businesses in the St. Louis/Metro East area, such as local coffee shops, restaurants, fitness clubs and retailers, as they reopen their doors and resume daily activity for their customers in a post-quarantine reality.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy and will be leading America’s economic recovery in the weeks and months ahead,” said Jonathan Hargis, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Charter Communications, Inc. “Just as small businesses serve their local communities, we are proud to play a role in supporting their connectivity needs with our advanced broadband internet, phone and TV services.”

The offer for a free month of Spectrum Business services is available immediately throughout the St. Louis/Metro East area. More information is available at Business.spectrum.com/reopen or by calling 1-833-537-0730. Some restrictions apply.

Spectrum Business also launched new online resources to help business owners navigate economic challenges, federal loan and subsidy programs, and tools to make the most of their Spectrum services, at no additional cost. Additionally, the company’s advertising sales business, Spectrum Reach, partnered with Waymark, a production technology company that offers free access to a unique video content tool that small businesses can use to make a video on their own.

