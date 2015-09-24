Donated by the Get to Know m.e. Campaign to Celebrate Living in the Metro-East

EDWARDSVILLE – “Get to know m.e.”, the regional image campaign that celebrates why people love living and working in the Metro-East, has 39 benches up for grabs for area communities to install in public places throughout the Metro-East on a first come, first serve basis.

A few of the 2015 host sponsors of the campaign already have these benches outside their establishments but now the opportunity has been opened up to surrounding public spaces such as parks, historical sites, town squares other places people gather and visit to celebrate our many great communities.

Project manager of the campaign, Carol Bartle, “This is just another way we can bring the community together, embrace each other and show support for an initiative that makes the Metro-East a strong community. All of this is aimed at celebrating our successes and serving everyone who calls the Metro-East ‘home’”.

The benches, which are blue steel and are adorned with the “Get to know m.e.” logo, are another project funded by the “Get to know m.e.” campaign, which was launched to help everyone in the Metro-East get to know their community better, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. The benches will be donated to area public places complimentary of the campaign. To request a bench for your community, please email info@get2knowthemetroeast.com or inquire through the campaign website http://www.Get2KnowTheMetroEast.com.

Other “Get to know m.e.” projects include scholarships to area college students attending four of our region’s higher educational institutions. More information about the scholarships and bench project may be found at http://www.Get2KnowTheMetroEast.com/projects

The 2015 “Get to know m.e.” campaign is sponsored by:

Ameren Illinois

Anderson Hospital

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC

Belleville News-Democrat

CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP

Cork Tree Creative, Inc.

Hospice of Southern Illinois

Illinois American Water Co.

InFocus Marketing

Lindenwood University

McKendree University

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.

Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Mutual – The Lowery Group

Robert “Chick” Fritz, Inc.

RP Lumber

Sanberg Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Southwestern Illinois College

TheBANK of Edwardsville

The Tourism Bureau Illinois South

UMB Bank, n.a.

United Way of Greater St. Louis

If you have ideas on how this campaign can help the Metro-East as a whole, either through a community-wide event, public awareness efforts or through a project, we want to hear from you. Visit “Get to know m.e.” online at http://www.GetToKnowTheMetroEast.com and leave your ideas for we can help everyone get to know the Metro-East better.

