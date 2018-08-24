SPRINGFIELD - The 1965th Contingency Contracting Team held its deployment ceremony in the Illinois Military Academy Auditorium, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois, Aug. 22. The five-Soldier team is based in Springfield, Illinois.

Soldiers from the 1965th head to Fort Hood, Texas for pre deployment training before leaving for Camp Lemmonier, Dijbouti. This is the second deployment for the 1965th. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. Two Soldiers from the 2014 deployment are deploying for the second time with the 1965th.

The mission of the 1965th is to provide acquisition support for operations fighting the war on terror. During his remarks commander of the 1965th, Maj. Paul Seivert, of Round Lake, Illinois, stressed the importance of the mission of the 1965th to the fight against terrorism around the globe. Seivert also highlighted the special skills the team brings to the mission.

"Two of the members of the team are level three specialists, the highest level contracting specialist for the Army, and the other three have level one certifications," said Seivert.

