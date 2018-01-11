EDWARDSVILLE - A special task force created by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office raided the offices of several county officials Wednesday afternoon.

In a release from the office of Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, it was stated the task force was composed of several local and state law enforcement agencies to investigate information given to Gibbons's office from multiple sources and individuals in the later months of 2017. Gibbons created the task force soon after receiving allegations, and it raided eight county offices, a representative from the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

That officer also stated it was not an investigation done by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and said all further information would come from the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

"The search warrants executed today are the result of significant evidence developed by the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force, as part of a larger ongoing investigation," the release stated. "Because of the highly-sensitive nature of the investigation, no comments will be made by investigators or others until such time as is legally appropriate. At that point, we will make information available to the public and media."

