Special Night for Moms & Sons Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) hosted nearly 120 dressed-up moms and sons this past Friday at the 2nd Annual Mom & Son Spring Swing. Boys ages 3-12 escorted their moms, stepmoms and grandmas to this special event. The night was filled with food, dessert, music, dancing, fun BINGO, chip skip and a card-making station. For more information about upcoming JPRD programs and events, please call 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.





Best friends and cousins, Mason Green, 3, and Quincy DeSherlia, 3, are all smiles at the end of the night! Everyone dancing at the Mom & Son Spring Swing, held this past Friday, April 26 at the Susnig Center.



Steven Trochuck, 8, and mom, Claire Trochuck are all smiles while dancing the night away. Reese Loy, 3, dancing with his mom, Arion Hammann.