Special Night for Moms & Sons
Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) hosted nearly 120 dressed-up moms and sons this past Friday at the 2nd Annual Mom & Son Spring Swing. Boys ages 3-12 escorted their moms, stepmoms and grandmas to this special event. The night was filled with food, dessert, music, dancing, fun BINGO, chip skip and a card-making station. For more information about upcoming JPRD programs and events, please call 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
Best friends and cousins, Mason Green, 3, and Quincy DeSherlia, 3, are all smiles at the end of the night!
|Everyone dancing at the Mom & Son Spring Swing, held this past Friday, April 26 at the Susnig Center.
|Steven Trochuck, 8, and mom, Claire Trochuck are all smiles while dancing the night away.
|Reese Loy, 3, dancing with his mom, Arion Hammann.
