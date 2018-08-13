EDWARDSVILLE - Sivia Law announced that attorney Ashley S. Day is celebrating her 5th year with the firm. Ashley continues to bring her legal expertise in Guardianship, Special Needs Planning, Elder Law and Education Law to both the Estate Planning & Litigation sectors of the firm.

As a former special education teacher, Day is an attorney uniquely qualified to assist with the legal issues associated with special needs. Growing up with a brother with special needs provided her first-hand experience with the issues confronting individuals with disabilities and their families.

“I have a passion for stewardship,” said Day. “It’s helping you protect and plan for the people and things that you care about. That’s truly what has fueled my focus on helping families who have loved ones with special needs.”

Day serves as an asset to the Special Education community by being involved in the local Transition Planning Committees, local Transition Fairs and supporting several of the community’s nonprofit organizations. She presents free seminars to families, educators and professionals by offering up her knowledge on several topics, answering questions and providing resources.

In honor of her work anniversary, Sivia Law sponsored a child, Wisdom, in her name through African Vision of Hope (AVOH). Day has served as a board member for AVOH for the past several years. Her and her family have been on several mission trips to various African countries as part of AVOH’s mission. It is something that Day truly loves being a part of.

“It truly has been a pleasure to have Ashley as a part of our firm.” said Todd Sivia, Attorney at Sivia Law. “She is dedicated to her clients. She has also become a star in servicing her Special Needs and elderly clients with her advocacy and her advice.”

Day is a graduate of Centenary College of Louisiana and Saint Louis University School of Law. Ashley often shares expertise through a free seminar series with topics such as: Special Needs Planning, Special Needs Trusts, Understanding Government Benefits and Guardianship & Alternatives.

Sivia Law has been dedicated to protecting what’s important to their clients for over a decade. St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the “Best Law Firms” in 2017 and “Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis” in 2014.

Sivia Law strives to build the right legal plan for you in person & online. Learn more about their practice areas and online options by visiting: www.sivialaw.com. To set up a consultation with Ashley Day, please call the office: 618.659.4499 or email to info@sivialaw.com.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Sivia Law is an asset protection law firm. The legal practice focuses on business law, real estate, estate planning, probate, special needs planning and elder law. Sivia Law is committed to quality legal representation at affordable prices. The law firm is located at 217 South Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Also, view the website at www.sivialaw.com.

