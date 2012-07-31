What:

FREE household electronics:

We will be giving away televisions (less than 19"), small appliances, computer accessories, printers, music/audio items, movies, radios, et cetera. All in working condition, tested, and ready to go! We will have other items such as larger televisions, laptops, and computers for sale.

When:

Friday 08/10/12: 9am - 5pm

Saturday 08/11/12: 9am - 5pm

Sunday 08 12/12: 10am - 4pm

Where:

643 East Holly Avenue

Saint Louis MO, 63147

near 70 and N. Broadway

(behind the MobilMart)

How much does it cost?

Admission is FREE. We will also be accepting electronics and computers to recycle during this event as well. We DO NOT CHARGE a recycling fee for these items, though donations are always appreciated.

About Wits, Inc.

WITS (Web Innovations & Technology Services) is a non-profit donation-based organization dedicated to recycling inbound broken items, reselling working items to individuals who might not otherwise be able to afford them, and giving away holiday computers to low-income individuals/families. We have a zero landfill policy--we recycle everything we cannot sell or reuse for parts. WITS also offers training in many areas for students of all ages and capabilities for internships and resume experiences and the chance to teach their skills to other students with hands-on experiences.

