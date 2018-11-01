SPRINGFIELD – Only 280 days left until the 2019 Illinois State Fair! Special deals went on sale today, as part of the Illinois State Fair’s annual holiday promotional campaign.

Now through December 31, you can get a 2019 Mega Pass for just $60, which gives Mega Pass holders unlimited rides in the Carnival Midway and Adventure Village during all 11 days of the State Fair. This special offer includes a FREE Illinois State Fair lanyard with your Mega Pass purchase, which makes a perfect holiday gift!

Also on sale today – Bargain Books for the 2019 Illinois State Fair. Each $45 book includes 11 admission passes that can be used any day of the 2019 Illinois State Fair. That gets you in the State Fair gate for just $4.09 per day!

“Our Bargain Books offer some of the best value you’ll find at the Illinois State Fair,” said State Fair Manager Luke Sailer. “The purchase of one Bargain Book can get you in all 11 days of the Fair, or your entire family can use the tickets to get in all on the same day. It’s really an unbeatable deal for anyone planning to come out to the State Fair.”

Bargain Books are offered at a discounted price of $45, now through April 30. After that, the price goes up to $60. As for Mega Passes, you can get the lowest price of the season, $60, now through December 31. Mega Pass prices increase to $70 on January 1, then to $90 on August 1.

Also now available – Seasonal Infield Parking Passes and Discount Double Play passes. These make for great stocking stuffers! Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are $40, allowing you to park on the Grandstand infield all 11 days of the Fair. And with the $15 Discount Double Play passes, you pay just one low price to get into a day at the 2019 Illinois State Fair and enjoy a tour of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum, anytime through December 31, 2019.

More information about the 2019 Illinois State Fair will be released in the coming months. To be among the first to receive new information about the Illinois State Fair, sign up for alerts at www.illinoisstatefair.info.

Take advantage of these limited time deals in any of the following ways:

In Person: Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds

Monday – Friday

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

By Phone: (217) 782-6661

Monday – Friday

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

By Mail: Download a purchase form at www.illinoisstatefair.info and

mail to the address on the order form

Online:www.illinoisstatefair.info

Click on Rides and Attractions

Click on Mega Pass and Carnival Info

The 2019 Illinois State Fair will take place August 8-18 in Springfield, Illinois.

