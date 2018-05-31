GLEN CARBON - On Monday, May 28, Sunset Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery hosted their annual Memorial Day Patriotic Remembrance & Balloon Release to remember and honor the legacy of fallen heroes. The Remembrance took place at Sunset Hill Cemetery located at 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon, IL 62034. It was a free and family-friendly community event open to the public.

This special tribute to our nation’s veterans included an invocation and pledge of allegiance by Pastor Jim Weems, Bethel Baptist Church; presentation of our Nation's colors, rifle salute and playing of Taps by SAFB Military Honors Color Guard; performances of the National Anthem and God Bless America by students from Maryville Christian School; words of inspiration from keynote speakers, Gary & Paula Smith; a poem reading by Robert Herr, and a Patriotic Balloon Release. http://www.herrfuneral.com/page/memorial-day-service

Sunset Hill Funeral Home Manager, Ryan Zinke said this, “Sunset Hill Funeral Home is part of an innovative program, We Honor Veterans, developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our annual Memorial Day Patriotic Remembrance & Balloon Release is part of our ongoing dedication and commitment to pay tribute to the valiant men and women who have protected our freedom by serving in the military.”

For additional information, call (618) 656-3220.

