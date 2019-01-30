SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Wednesday regarding the report filed by the 100th General Assembly’s House Task Force on Sexual Discrimination and Harassment:

“I want to thank the lawmakers who brought their unique perspectives, talents and commitment to the House Task Force on Sexual Discrimination and Harassment. The better culture that is our goal is only possible when we first recognize the scope of the challenge we face and then commit to working cooperatively for change.

“Drawing on recommendations identified by Women Employed and the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, the Task Force’s report highlights five core principles for preventing workplace harassment that should be a guide for all employers:

(1) committed and engaged leadership;

(2) consistent and demonstrated accountability;

(3) strong and comprehensive harassment policies;

(4) trusted and accessible complaint procedures; and

(5) regular, interactive training tailored to the audience and the organization.

“Working in close coordination with the House Democratic Women’s Caucus, I’ve taken pro-active steps to ensure my office is committed to these principles. Ending workplace harassment ultimately requires us to acknowledge that unacceptable behavior happens in every workplace and must be addressed in every workplace. As we continue our efforts as a Legislature, we offer the findings of the task force to all Illinois employers and ask them to join us in working to create a culture that refuses to accept harassment in any form.”

