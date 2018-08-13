Spc. Jeffrey Johnson, Jr. of East St. Louis, Illinois, stands in front of the flags at the St. Louis Military Entry Processing Station, July 11. Johnson enlisted as a 68W, combat medic/healthcare specialist, and will be assigned to the 631st Engineer Company based in Sparta, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)SPRINGFIELD - Spc. Jeffrey Johnson, Jr., of East St. Louis, Illinois, enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard July 11, at the St. Louis Military Entry Processing Station in St. Louis.

Johnson enlisted as a 68W, combat medic/healthcare specialist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Johnson will be assigned to the 631st Engineer Company based in Sparta, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Johnson will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Johnson previously spent four years in the United States Navy.

Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles of Company M, congratulated Johnson and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

