RIVERBEND - Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling is celebrating 31 years of hard work in the Riverbend region.

Denise Sparks, the “Queen of Junk” and owner of Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling, explained that it’s been a great 31 years. She is proud of the team she has built, and she’s excited to keep working and expanding in the community.

“This business that we do is not for the lighthearted. It’s hard work,” Sparks said. “But I couldn't do it without my team, and I give them all the credit. It’s not just me. I’m kind of behind-the-scenes, but my team, they make it happen. And I train them to be like a mini me. I want them to treat my customers with the utmost respect.”

As part of this, Sparks often goes out of her way to make sure her customers are taken care of. In addition to demolition and hauling services and curbside trash pick-up, they offer valet pick-ups, meaning they will actually come into your home and bag up your trash. Sparks said this is especially useful for elderly or disabled customers. If your trash is missed, Sparks will come to your house in her truck and pick it up herself.

Additionally, Sparks does what she can to stay eco-friendly. She said it’s difficult to offer recycling services because there aren’t many places where locally-owned trash removal companies can take their recycling. But when someone rents a trailer for junk removal, Sparks and her team will go through the trailer to pull out recyclables and make sure the trash is separated properly. She also commends new legislation that will fine truck drivers if their trash flies out of their trucks on the way to the landfill.

Sparks believes this level of customer service is part of running a locally-owned business. She makes a point to contribute to the community and take care of her customers.

“We try to give back to the community as much as we can,” Sparks said.

She noted she has recently spoken to a lot of people who are frustrated with their current trash pick-up, and she encourages them to reach out about potentially working with Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling instead.

“How are their rates lower? They keep going up,” she said. “Give them a choice, and I don’t care if you go with whoever…Unfortunately — I’m going to preach this — people think that cheaper is better. And for just $5 more, $6 more, you could've went with us months ago and you wouldn’t be going through this aggravation.”

For more information about Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling, visit their official website at SparksJunkRemoval.net.

