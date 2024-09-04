ALTON — The Alton Little Theater (ALT) is set to open its 91st season with the family comedy "Making God Laugh," which will run for seven performances from September 20 through September 29, including a second Saturday matinee on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. The play's title is derived from the adage, "People make plans, and God laughs," encapsulating the unpredictable nature of life.

Kristi Doering, who has previously acted in "The Miracle Worker" and directed a Studio Series show, will be joining as the Season Director. This season also features a new initiative by Doering and Executive Director Lee Cox, who have arranged for the show to raffle off holiday dinners for entire families.

Playwright Sean Grennan, who has local connections in St. Louis, previously debuted "Beer for Breakfast" at ALT last season. The theater has long aspired to produce "Making God Laugh," but faced challenges in aging adult characters and depicting four holiday gatherings within a two-hour timeframe. Doering and Cox have devised creative solutions, including the use of the FANTASIA dip, which is refreshed four times during each performance.

The cast, consisting of Kathy Piercy, John Kirkpatrick, Shea Maples, Kayla Burton, and Jordan Broyles, quickly bonded and became a believable family unit. They have engaged in extensive research on family comedies from the 1960s to today, enriching their performances. Audience members will also have the opportunity to explore the Dorothy Colonius foyer display, which offers a nostalgic journey down Memory Lane.

The narrative revolves around Ruthie, a zealous Roman Catholic mother, who has meticulously planned futures for her three children. She hopes for one to become a priest, another to provide her with grandchildren, and wishes for her eldest son to settle down. The story unfolds as Ruthie grapples with the unpredictability of life, often resulting in humorous and touching moments.

Tickets for "Making God Laugh" are priced at $22 and can be purchased through the ALT Box Office at 618-462-3205 or online at altonlittletheater.org. ALT aims to attract a wide audience to experience the magic of live theater and the layered, human moments portrayed in this new play.

