GREENVILLE, IL. - Sparklight®, a leading broadband communications provider, recently awarded a $3,000 grant to Bond County Community Foundationthrough the company’s Charitable Giving Fund. Twenty-eight non-profit organizations across the company’s 24-state footprint received grants totaling more than $110,000 during the company’s most recent award period.

Bond County Community Foundation received the grant to assist with the Bond County Secret Santa Society which makes the holidays brighter for children who might not otherwise have anything under their trees.

“The generous donation we received from Sparklight went to help families in need during the holiday season and in 2023. Bond County Secret Santa Society not only helps families who may not be able to afford Christmas, but we also help throughout the year with expenses that may occur for families due to illness, natural disaster, job loss, or tragedy such as death of a loved one or house fire,” said Kellee Suzuki, Bond County Secret Santa Society Secretary. “We give to local schools each year by providing funds for equipment, classroom needs, or teacher requests. Thank you for helping us to continue to provide comfort and support to our local community.”

The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards nearly $250,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica), concentrates support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development

Nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for spring 2023 grants will open between April 1-30, 2023.

The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:

Chromebooks for Kids, an initiative in which the company donates Chromebooks to Title I schools across its footprint. To date the company has donated more than 2,600 Chromebooks to help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.

Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing education and diversity, including the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council.

Supporting the mission of Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2022, the company will have planted 120,000 trees in its markets and national forests.

Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.

Addressing food insecurity across its footprint through the donation of more than 46 tons of food and nearly $400,00 since 2018.

For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.

