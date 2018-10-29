EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites the public to join us at the Wildey Theatre for the kickoff performance in the 2018-2019 Winter Concert Series when we welcome the Spanky Entertainment’s Dueling Pianos to the stage on Friday, November 16th.

The show features two pianos face to face, and two experienced entertainers taking your requests, playing everything from 1940's to Top 40, boy bands to girl bands, country to rock and roll, sock hop to hip hop, Rat Pack to Tupac, and everything in between. Appropriate for all ages, this high energy show is never the same because it's driven by audience requests. According to Assistant Parks Director, Katie Grable, “I think one of the reasons this show is so popular is because you are guaranteed to hear some of your favorite songs yet the nature of audience requests means that it never feels stale”.

While Spanky Entertainment Dueling Pianos has long been a fixture at the Winter Concert Series, this year will be a little different than in the past. According to Grable, “We’ve traditionally had Spanky close out the series but I wanted to try something different and kick off our season with dueling pianos. I just hope that people get the message since this has always sold out. I don’t want anyone to miss the opportunity”.

All shows take place on Friday nights with food starting at 5:45pm and music starting at 7pm unless otherwise noted. Guests will enjoy the beautiful event spaces on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the theatre before making their way to the comfortable theatre seating for the show.

There are two ticket options for the show: $9 plus processing fees for the show only or $14 plus processing fees for the concert and pre-reception featuring heavy appetizers. Tickets for all of the shows in the Winter Concert Series are available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main Street. For more information about this series, please contact Katie Grable at the Edwardsville Parks Department at 618-692-7538.

