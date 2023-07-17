Spamalot Will Feature 22 Of Their Best Performers, Tickets Are Available
ALTON - Alton Little Theater released a reminder of the upcoming Monty Python's Spamalot that begins July 21 and runs to July 30 at the Showplace.
The July 21, 22, 26 and 26 shows are at 7:30 p.m. evenings. The July 23 and 30 shows are matinees at 2 p.m.
Kevin Frakes is the director of "Spamalot" at ALT. Tickets are $25.
Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of this legend.
Lee Cox, of Alton Little Theater said she wants everyone to have a summer blast of fun at Spamalot.
"We have 22 of our best performers to give it their all - so you can enjoy laughing again," she said. "Everyone sings and dances and creates a summer spectacular of grand theater."
Cox closed: "So don't delay - Call 618-462-3205 today or go online: altonlittletheater.org....We promise you will have so much fun. Let ALT transport you to the Wonderful World of LiveTheater - after all, ALT is Your Community Theater."
