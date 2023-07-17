Spamalot Will Feature 22 Of Their Best Performers, Tickets Are Available Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Little Theater released a reminder of the upcoming Monty Python's Spamalot that begins July 21 and runs to July 30 at the Showplace. The July 21, 22, 26 and 26 shows are at 7:30 p.m. evenings. The July 23 and 30 shows are matinees at 2 p.m. Kevin Frakes is the director of "Spamalot" at ALT. Tickets are $25. Article continues after sponsor message Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of this legend. Lee Cox, of Alton Little Theater said she wants everyone to have a summer blast of fun at Spamalot. "We have 22 of our best performers to give it their all - so you can enjoy laughing again," she said. "Everyone sings and dances and creates a summer spectacular of grand theater." Cox closed: "So don't delay - Call 618-462-3205 today or go online: altonlittletheater.org....We promise you will have so much fun. Let ALT transport you to the Wonderful World of LiveTheater - after all, ALT is Your Community Theater." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip