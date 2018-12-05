CARLINVILLE – For nearly a decade, Carlinville has hosted a spaghetti dinner for Carlinville Estates and the Elin House.

Those places are group homes for developmentally disabled adults. The dinner is the big fundraiser of the year for them. Not only does it raise money for Christmas, it also raises money for other things such as the Special Olympics. Participants in those homes need new uniforms and the expenses of spending a weekend in Bloomington, Illinois, for the state competition. Other uses for the money include trips to Six Flags St. Louis and Knights Action Park in Springfield, Illinois, as well as pizza parties to celebrate big events and milestones.

This year, the event is in the Elk's Lodge in Carlinville on Dec. 15. Doors open at 5 p.m. and adults who pay $10 at the door or $8 in advance and kids under 13 who pay $5 at the door or $3 in advance will receive a plate for as much spaghetti as they can eat alongside garlic bread, salad, drinks and, of course, dessert.

There will also be a raffle with tickets at $1 each or $6 for five. Winners will receive different benefits from across the community, including meals, oil changes and hair cuts. The large prize, however, will be a 50 inch 4k TV with a smartwatch and FitBit.

“The staff also gets involved in raffles,” Residential Services Director at Carlinville Estates Georgia Allen said in a Facebook message. “We have a separate basket raffle where the staff teams up and make themed baskets that you can individually bid on with your tickets. We currently 25 individuals in the Carlinville community.”

Allen said she is looking forward to making this event the best one yet.

