Southwestern's summer baseball boys pound out 12 hits in 12-2 victory over Roxana
ROXANA - Southwestern's summer boys baseball team pounded out 12 hits in a 12-2 win over Roxana on Thursday night at Roxana.
Isaac Marshall and Brian Bergesch each had two hits for Southwestern. Ryne Hanslow was the winning pitcher, hurling a two-hitter in six innings and striking out four.
Southwestern, 11-7, plays at Jerseyville Senior Legion at 11 a.m. Saturday in a doubleheader.
Game Summary
Piasa Birds -7-0-0-1-0-4 = 12 Runs 9 Hits 5 Errors
Roxana -0-1-0-0-1-0 = 2 Runs 5 Hits 4 Errors
WP – Ryne Hanslow IP-6 H-5 R-2 ER-0 BB-1 K-4
Southwestern hitters
Isaac Marshall 2-4
Chase Stahl 1-2 RBI
Kyler Seyfried 1-4
Trever Seets 1-2 RBI
Brady Salzman 1-3 RBI-2
John Watts 1-3 RBI
Brian Bergesch 2-3 RBI
