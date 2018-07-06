ROXANA - Southwestern's summer boys baseball team pounded out 12 hits in a 12-2 win over Roxana on Thursday night at Roxana.

Isaac Marshall and Brian Bergesch each had two hits for Southwestern. Ryne Hanslow was the winning pitcher, hurling a two-hitter in six innings and striking out four.

Southwestern, 11-7, plays at Jerseyville Senior Legion at 11 a.m. Saturday in a doubleheader.

Game Summary

Piasa Birds -7-0-0-1-0-4 = 12 Runs 9 Hits 5 Errors

Roxana -0-1-0-0-1-0 = 2 Runs 5 Hits 4 Errors

WP – Ryne Hanslow IP-6 H-5 R-2 ER-0 BB-1 K-4

Southwestern hitters

Isaac Marshall 2-4

Chase Stahl 1-2 RBI

Kyler Seyfried 1-4

Trever Seets 1-2 RBI

Brady Salzman 1-3 RBI-2

John Watts 1-3 RBI

Brian Bergesch 2-3 RBI

