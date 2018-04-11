Southwestern's Seymour shines on mound and has two hits, Bolin, Golicke also crack key hits in Piasa Birds win
BRIGHTON - Southwestern's baseball team won its third game of the season Tuesday, topping Vandalia 4-2 at home.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Eddie Bolin and Brock Seymour paced the Piasa Birds with two hits and Seymour was the winning pitcher, going the distance. Seymour struck out nine and allowed only three hits.
Luke Golike and RyneHanslow added a hit for the Birds. Golike knocked a double with his hit.
Southwestern, now 3-8 overall, 1-1 in the SCC, plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Collinsville.
4/10/18 – SCC Baseball
Vandalia -0-0-0-0-0-0-2 = 2 Runs 3 Hits 1 Error
Piasa SW -1-0-1-0-0-2-x = 4 Runs 6 Hits 0 Error
WP – Brock Seymour IP-7 H-3 R-2 ER-2 BB-3 K-9
Piasa Hitting:
Luke Golike 1-2 RBI (2B)
Eddie Bolin 2-3 RBI
Ryne Hanslow 1-3 RBI
Brock Seymour 2-3 RBI
More like this: