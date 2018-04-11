Southwestern's Brock Seymour tosses a strike against Vandalia on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Manula)

BRIGHTON - Southwestern's baseball team won its third game of the season Tuesday, topping Vandalia 4-2 at home.

Eddie Bolin and Brock Seymour paced the Piasa Birds with two hits and Seymour was the winning pitcher, going the distance. Seymour struck out nine and allowed only three hits.

Luke Golike and RyneHanslow added a hit for the Birds. Golike knocked a double with his hit.

Southwestern, now 3-8 overall, 1-1 in the SCC, plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Collinsville.

4/10/18 – SCC Baseball

Vandalia -0-0-0-0-0-0-2 = 2 Runs 3 Hits 1 Error

Piasa SW -1-0-1-0-0-2-x = 4 Runs 6 Hits 0 Error

WP – Brock Seymour IP-7 H-3 R-2 ER-2 BB-3 K-9

Piasa Hitting:

Luke Golike 1-2 RBI (2B)

Eddie Bolin 2-3 RBI

Ryne Hanslow 1-3 RBI

Brock Seymour 2-3 RBI

