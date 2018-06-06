BRIGHTON - Southwestern's boys summer baseball team is already on a hot streak.

Southwestern's boys notched its fourth win of the season Tuesday 4-2 over Collinsville. The team is now 4-0 for the season.

Brian Bergesch was solid on the mound and the winning pitcher, going six innings. He allowed only two hits and two runs. Ryne Hanslow finished in relief and recorded the save. Chase Stahl was two for three for Southwestern with an RBI; Kyler Sefried was two for three with two triples and two RBI; Ethan Trimm doubled in the contest for Southwestern.

Southwestern plays at Bethalto at 6 tonight and at home against Roxana at 6 Thursday.