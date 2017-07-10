BETHALTO - Southwestern and Bethalto battled it out in a summer baseball game on Saturday, splitting the doubleheader.

Southwestern won the first game 5-3 and Bethalto won game two 3-1. Southwestern High School and Civic Memorial High School players make up the two summer teams that help prep the players for next year at the high school level.

“We played really well on the day,” said Brian Hanslow, the Southwestern coach. “We hit the ball well and played good defense.”

Ryne Hanslow was the winning pitcher in the opener. Ben Lewis, Luke Golike and Eddie Bolin had hot bats for Southwestern, with Lewis three for four; Golike two for three; and Bolin two for four with four RBIs.

In game one, Bethalto’s Bruce Zupan was two for four with two doubles and Hayden Sontag was two for four at the plate. Christian Stawar also had a Bethalto hit.

In game two, Isaac Marshall, Dakota Corby, Dawson Cummings, Jacob Simmons and Bolin all had hits for Southwestern.

Bethalto was led with Caden Clark and Jeffrey Weathers with two hits apiece.

Southwestern returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Collinsville.

