Maddy Greeling goes up for a bucket for Southwestern against Granite City on Friday in the Jersey Tourney.

Southwestern's girls won a pair of games in the Jersey Tourney on Friday over Granite City and Carrollton.

The Lady Piasa Birds toppled Granite City 57-36 in their tourney opener. Maddy Greeling had 19 points to lead all scorers.

Southwestern coach Steve Wooley said he thought his team fared better in the second half than the first half against Granite City.

"We got off to a sluggish start a little bit," he said. "The second half we picked it up. We did what we had to do. I was hoping to get away with getting some subs in there. They had a couple really nice athletes. Some of it was us not shooting well, but I give them credit, they did what had to do to get through the game.”

The Lady Piasa Birds escaped with a 48-45 win over Carrollton in the second game.

"Carrollton came back and took advantage of their post play and gave us trouble," Wooley said. "Their guards did enough to take care of the ball to give us trouble. We went up by 10, but they battled back. It was a tough game."

Carrollton's Maddie Struble led all scorers with 21 points. Greeling paced Southwestern with 14 points; Kelsey Rhoades had 13 points and Erin Laubscher had 11 points.

Southwestern is now 15-1 going into today's game with Jersey at 4:30 p.m.

