CARROLLTON - Two top-notch girls softball teams squared off in Carrollton on Thursday. Southwestern's girls softball team met a strong challenge from he Lady Hawks but ultimately prevailed 6-1.

The Piasa Birds scored two runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings and the Lady Hawks opened with a run in the first.

Kennedy Ruyle had three hits for the Piasa Birds; Josie Bouillon, Mayci Wilderman had two hits. Kennedy Ruyle had two hits for the Lady Hawks; Hannah Krumwiede added a hit.

Southwestern meet Marquette in a big game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at home and plays at Carlinville today.