Southwestern's girls offensive and defensive game was too much for Pleasant Plains on Saturday night in a 51-31 Lady Piasa Birds' triumph.

The win pushes the Lady Piasa Birds to 13-1 overall in the season. Maddy Greeling led Southwestern with 23 points in the matchup at Piasa. Erin Laubscher added eight points.

Southwestern coach Steve Wooley said he thought his team played well in the second half against a quality Pleasant Plains team that make a lot of nice cuts.

"We played together as a team in the second half," he said. "I am pleased to be 13-1, especially with our pickups on our schedule."

Southwestern plays next in the Jersey Tourney on Dec. 26.

"We get to see some different teams and it will be a good test for us," Wooley said.

Southwestern is scheduled to play Alton, Carrollton, Hillsboro and Civic Memorial in the Jersey Tourney.

CARROLLTON 49, JERSEY 40

Rachel Williams scored her 1,000th point of her career in a 49-40 victory Saturday over Jersey. Williams scored 17 points in the game; teammate Maddie Strubble added 15 points.

Lia Roundcount led Jersey with eight points; Mackenzie Thurston added seven points.

