LITCHFIELD – Southwestern took a tough loss on the road at Litchfield on Friday night, bowing 15-14.

Southwestern had the lead at 14-7 in the game with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Litchfield punted on a fourth-and-15 and Southwestern “muffed the punt,” coach Aaron Fricke said. Litchfield scored and converted the two-pointer to take the lead 15-14.

“We went all the way down to the 10 to score to win and fumbled and lost the ball,” Fricke said. “It was a very tough loss.”

Southwestern had four turnovers, which was critical in the game, that was filled with a lot of penalties the coach said.

The Piasa Birds quarterback Caleb Robins was 12 of 27 passing for two touchdowns. Ryan Paslay had 15 rushes for 85 yards. Jacob Ritzhaupt had three catches for 75 yards.

“It felt like a classic trap game,” said Fricke. “They were much more intense than us. We could not overcome the turnovers and penalties.”

