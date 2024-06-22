ALTON - The Piasa Southwestern High School summer baseball team broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of the fourth inning, then scored twice more in the seventh to take a 6-3 win over Alton Post 126's under-15 navy junior American Legion ball club in a game played Wednesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

It's the second win of the season for the Piasa Birds over the young Legionnaires, as the team continues on the way to the postseason tournaments in July.

Southwestern took the lead with three runs in the top of the second, but Alton came back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 3-3. The Birds scored once in the top of the fourth to retake the lead, and added their insurance with two runs in the seventh to take the win.

Dalton Scott led the way for Southwestern with three hits and a RBI, with Benito Biciocchi coming up with two hits and two RBIs, Ryan Lowis had a hit, and both Blake Rimbey and Gunner Gray each drove home a run. Lowis started on the mound, and went four inning to be credited with the win, allowing three runs on three hits, walking two and striking out six, while Lowis went the final three innings to pick up the save, giving up only one hit, while walking two and fanning three.

Mark Brueckner was the leader for the young Legionnaires, having a hit and two RBIs, while Ian Lamb had a hit and RBI, and both Donavon Ducey and Logan Sherman each had a hit. Ducey started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, going four innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits, walking four and fanning seven. Brueckner pitched the final three innings, and gave up a pair of unearned runs on two hits, while walking six.

