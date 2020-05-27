BRIGHTON - The Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 35 Southwestern graduates for the 2020-21 academic year. The Foundation has provided more than $525,000 in scholarships and services to students since 2001.

Scholarships awarded this year and the recipients include the following:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alfred and Marie Watson Memorial Scholarship

Emily Simpson

Angela Heise Scholarship

Mayci Wilderman

Area Ambulance Service Scholarship

Emma Brandon

Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Douglas

Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship

Bailee Nixon

Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship

Logan Anderson

Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship

Kyler Seyfried

Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship

Jarrett Dresch

Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship

Payne Hubbs

Betsy Ann Association Scholarship

Sarah Rutledge

Betty Molen Memorial Scholarship

Ashleigh Watts

Bill and Alice Thaxton Scholarship

Rachel Watson

Bob Cunningham Memorial Scholarship

Ryan Nixon

Bonnie Oertel Memorial Scholarship

Ben Gallaher

Bonnie Oertel Memorial Scholarship

Alec Bowman

Brighton American Legion Scholarship

Olivia Harper

Brighton Civic League Scholarship

Molly Hasquin

Article continues after sponsor message

Citizenship Scholarship

Russell Goss

Class of 1964 Scholarship

Megan Bachman

Darrell and Betty Molen Scholarship

Averi Corby

Dolores Alward Scholarship

Trinity Swift

Ed and Maxine Tonsor Memorial Scholarship

Raigen Baker

Gary Christopher Memorial

Nathaniel Holloway

Georgene Isringhausen Memorial Scholarship

Bethany French

Jan Kessinger Memorial Scholarship

Andrea Gwillim

John Seymour Memorial Scholarship

Taylor Denbow

Kenneth Lehr Memorial-Medora Fire Dept. Scholarship

Caroline Morgan

Larry and Nancy Stewart Scholarship

Kaitlyn Beilsmith

Leland Oertel Memorial Scholarship

Matilynn Thornsbury

Melissa Stuckey-Clendenin Memorial Scholarship

Layla Ward

Mike and Mary Jane Johnson Scholarship

Anna Kahl

Richard Scheffel Memorial Scholarship

Gabrielle Emmons

Southwestern Employees Scholarship

Elizabeth Lowis

Southwestern Employees Scholarship

Shelby Oertel

Steve and Lynne Chism Scholarship

Mackenzie Conlee

The Foundation has awarded more than 450 scholarships since 2001 as a result of memorial donations and funds raised by the organization. Mini-grants and various programs for students have also been funded by the Foundation. More than $7,600 was raised this spring through an online auction and donations to the Foundation.

More like this:

Aug 4, 2023 - Lewis and Clark Announces 2023-2024 Scholarship Awards  

Jul 6, 2023 - Edwardsville Community Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarships

Aug 8, 2023 - State Treasurer Frerichs Announces Winners Of 2023 Cream Of The Crop Photo Contest

2 days ago - RBGA Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Yesterday - Riverbend Rotary Club Awards Two $3,000 Scholarships To Alton High Students

 