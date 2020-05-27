Southwestern School Foundation Awards 35 Scholarships
BRIGHTON - The Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 35 Southwestern graduates for the 2020-21 academic year. The Foundation has provided more than $525,000 in scholarships and services to students since 2001.
Scholarships awarded this year and the recipients include the following:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alfred and Marie Watson Memorial Scholarship
Emily Simpson
Angela Heise Scholarship
Mayci Wilderman
Area Ambulance Service Scholarship
Emma Brandon
Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship
Morgan Douglas
Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship
Bailee Nixon
Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship
Logan Anderson
Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship
Kyler Seyfried
Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship
Jarrett Dresch
Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship
Payne Hubbs
Betsy Ann Association Scholarship
Sarah Rutledge
Betty Molen Memorial Scholarship
Ashleigh Watts
Bill and Alice Thaxton Scholarship
Rachel Watson
Bob Cunningham Memorial Scholarship
Ryan Nixon
Bonnie Oertel Memorial Scholarship
Ben Gallaher
Bonnie Oertel Memorial Scholarship
Alec Bowman
Brighton American Legion Scholarship
Olivia Harper
Brighton Civic League Scholarship
Molly Hasquin
Article continues after sponsor message
Citizenship Scholarship
Russell Goss
Class of 1964 Scholarship
Megan Bachman
Darrell and Betty Molen Scholarship
Averi Corby
Dolores Alward Scholarship
Trinity Swift
Ed and Maxine Tonsor Memorial Scholarship
Raigen Baker
Gary Christopher Memorial
Nathaniel Holloway
Georgene Isringhausen Memorial Scholarship
Bethany French
Jan Kessinger Memorial Scholarship
Andrea Gwillim
John Seymour Memorial Scholarship
Taylor Denbow
Kenneth Lehr Memorial-Medora Fire Dept. Scholarship
Caroline Morgan
Larry and Nancy Stewart Scholarship
Kaitlyn Beilsmith
Leland Oertel Memorial Scholarship
Matilynn Thornsbury
Melissa Stuckey-Clendenin Memorial Scholarship
Layla Ward
Mike and Mary Jane Johnson Scholarship
Anna Kahl
Richard Scheffel Memorial Scholarship
Gabrielle Emmons
Southwestern Employees Scholarship
Elizabeth Lowis
Southwestern Employees Scholarship
Shelby Oertel
Steve and Lynne Chism Scholarship
Mackenzie Conlee
The Foundation has awarded more than 450 scholarships since 2001 as a result of memorial donations and funds raised by the organization. Mini-grants and various programs for students have also been funded by the Foundation. More than $7,600 was raised this spring through an online auction and donations to the Foundation.
More like this: