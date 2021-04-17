ROXANA - Southwesters Gavin Day had a game to remember where he scored three touchdowns to help the Piasa Birds beat Roxana 35-28 in Roxana Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Gavin Day’s first touchdown, a 4-yard run, made it 7-0 after Collin Robinson’s extra point with 11:55 remaining before halftime.

The Shells tied it 7-7 with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter when Nik Ward scored on a six-yard run and Logan Wonders made the extra point.

Parris White caught a 69-yard pass from quarterback Gavin Huffman with 11:40 left in the third quarter and the Shells led 14-7 after Wonders’ extra point.

But the Piasa Birds scored back-to-back touchdowns to lead 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Day ran 14 yards for a touchdown and the extra point made it 14-14 with 10:16 left in the third quarter and quarterback Sam Wolff ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 3:28 left to make it 21-14 after the extra point.

Blake Funk scored on a 6-yard run at 11:02 of the fourth quarter, but the extra point was blocked, leaving Southwestern ahead 27-16.

Roxana’s Ward scored an 18-yard TD and the extra point pulled the Shells within 27-21 with 7:45 left.

That set up the finish that saw each team score a touchdown in the final 2:30 and ended with the onside kick recovery by Southwestern where they ran the clock out.

