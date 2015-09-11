PIASA - Southwestern (1-1) is coming off a huge win over Greenville last week, but faces another tough opponent on the gridiron this week in 0-2 Litchfield.

Litchfield is 0-2, but can run the game almost every single play of the game, Southwestern coach Aaron Fricke said.

“We are still young and we could lose a game as easily as we win one, so we have talked about how we can’t lose our focus for one second,” Fricke said. “There are no games given to us. If we play good football, we could have the potential to win several more games.”

Sophomore Clay Robinson has been spectacular at the quarterback position with 204 and 264 yards in his first two outings.

“He had people blitzing him the last two weeks and he still stands in the pocket,” Fricke said. “He is a great athlete. His maturity level and grasp of the offense sets him apart from a lot of guys.”

Three baseball players who never played football have made an incredible difference for the Piasa Birds this year, Fricke said. The three are receivers Scott Kasting and Zack Seymour and running back Jacob Ritzhaupt. Sophomore Tanner Whipps has been an anchor on defense in the first few games, as one of the Piasa Birds' leading tacklers.

“I don’t know where we'll end up, but I love this group of kids and love being at Southwestern. When I get to practice it is a joy to watch them have fun and competing. They do everything we ask them to do and that makes my job a heck of a lot easier.”

