PIASA - Southwestern Middle School recognized its PBIS Students of the Month for February.

From left to right, front row: Sydney Dwiggins, Knox Miller, and Zaylen Sanford. From left to right back row: Olivia Alward, Ellie Myette, Maci Lloyd, Chloe Holden, and Patrick Buis.

They were nominated according to the word of the month. Acceptance. Also, for being Respectful, Responsible, and Safe.

They all received a Dairy Queen lunch of their choice.