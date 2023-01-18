Southwestern Middle School Announces Honor Roll Lists & PBIS Students Of The Month
PIASA - Piasa Southwestern Middle School announced its second-quarter High Honor Roll and Honor Rolls lists. To view the full lists click the link below.
Southwestern Middle School High Honor Roll and Honor Roll
The school also announced their PBIS students of the month for December.
From L to R front row: Nate Clendenen, and Landee Clark, back row: Kaidyn Rowe, Brody Gable, Dante Schmidt, Blakely Taylor, Briann Anderson, and Natalie Bowman. They were nominated according to the word of the month. Honesty. Also for being Respectful, Responsible, and Safe. They all received a Dairy Queen lunch of their choice.
