BELLEVILLE - The City of Belleville and the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council will host their annual Labor Day parade this weekend.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, the parade will begin at 2nd and Lincoln Streets and travel through downtown. The route will follow 1st Street, connect to West Monroe Street and South Illinois Street, travel around the Public Square, and then continue to North Illinois Street. They will end at C Street.

Organizations are encouraged to line up at 9 a.m. Participants in the parade should contact their organization with any questions about the lineup or parade time.

For more information about the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council, visit their official website at UnionHall.aflcio.org/swiclcaflcio.

More like this:

Aug 8, 2024 - Labor Day Parades, Picnics Coming Up In Wood River, Granite City

Aug 27, 2024 - Granite City Plans Labor Day Parade and Picnic

Sep 3, 2024 - Granite City Labor Day Parade: A Community Tradition Stays Strong On Monday

Aug 29, 2024 - 100 Years Ago: A Labor Day Parade

Sep 3, 2024 - Perfect Day for Belleville Labor Day Parade and Marching Maroons

Related Video:

Bethalto Labor Day Parade 2010

Alton Labor Day Parade 09

 