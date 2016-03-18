BRIGHTON – Success for Southwestern High School in scholar bowl events is a common thing under highly regarded coach Matt Hasquin.

Hasquin received his 500th win during a recent South Central Conference match. The Southwestern High School Scholar Bowl Team is participating in IHSA State competition this weekend in Peoria.

This year, Southwestern has posted a remarkable 97-21 record and accomplished a considerable amount.

The team has won the regional, sectional and also the South Central Conference competitions.

The squad was first in the Masonic Sectional, second place in the Macomb Rotary Tourney, first place in the Hallsville, Mo., Invite, third place in the Oakville, Mo., Invite, third place in the Piasa Bird Invitational and second place in the NAQT championship for small schools.

Southwestern’s Scholastic Bowl team will compete in nationals on April 29.

Kaeden Kessinger, Jacob Simmons and Brandon Wyatt made all-tournament teams in several tournaments.

