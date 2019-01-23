Southwestern High School releases Illinois State Scholars list
January 23, 2019 11:46 AM
BRIGHTON - Southwestern High School has announced the Class of 2019 Illinois State Scholars.
The list is as follows: Bailey Weible, Alexis Hall, Tanner Werts, Carter Moore, Luke Tutterow, Katey Norris, Kay Lee Bock, Brooklyn Wigger, Peyton Smith, Cecilia Ballard, MacKenzie Randolph, Janel Gaither, and Emmaly Ragsdale.