PIASA — Southwestern’s girls' trap-skeet squad members have had an impressive 2024 season, earning high ranks and accolades. The junior varsity team secured third place in the state, while the female novice team also ranked third.

The Southwestern girls have been named Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month.

“Both the new freshman and sophomore female students have improved their shooting skills over the last year,” head coach Tim Arnold said. “I was so proud to see them shoot well at the state competition. I think they have a high potential to become top female shooters in the state, and possibly nationally.

"It's the great thing about clay shooting sports, they are co-ed and I actually think the female shooters have a bit of advantage over the men sometimes. They seem to be able to maintain their focus and control their emotions better when they are 'on the line.' The past year has been very fulfilling."

One standout state performer, Claire Meininger, tied for third place in the Female Novice Division, earning a medal for her efforts. Another sophomore, Ruthie Bunting, significantly improved over the past year and even competed at the varsity level during one of the four tournament rounds, setting a personal record.

“Our sophomore, Ruthie Bunting, has improved her shooting scores greatly over the past year and even shot at the varsity level during one of the four tournament rounds,” Arnold said. “This was a personal record for her. I believe she'll continue to improve. It's very possible that by their junior or senior years, they could be shooting well enough to qualify for clay shooting sport scholarships.”

Kaitlynn Kemna and Madalyn Dugan also showed consistent improvement throughout the season, contributing to the team’s overall success.

The Southwestern girls' trap-skeet squad's achievements this season reflect their dedication and skill, and their recognition as Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month highlights their hard work and potential in the sport.

