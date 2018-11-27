PIASA - Southwestern-East Alton-Wood River girls basketball teams are both highly touted this season, but it took some time for the offensive sparks to fly Monday night at Piasa.

Southwestern edged East Alton-Wood River 43-30 in a girls basketball contest that was a low scoring from the start, tied 3-3 after one. Southwestern led 15-9 at the half and 30-20 at the end of three.

Rylee Smith led Southwestern with 13 points and Bailey Weible added 12 points. Kayla Brantley had 8 points for East Alton-River, followed by Aubrey Robinson with 7, Leighanne Nottke and Jayden Ulrich with 6 and Taylor Parmentier with 3.

Southwestern, 5-2, plays at Gillespie on Thursday, Nov. 29. East Alton-Wood River, 4-2, plays at Madison on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

“We were a little rusty in the beginning after being out of school today,” Southwestern head girls coach Steve Wooley said. “It took us a little while to get going. The girls played a good half-court defense and did a better job in the second half. We didn’t shoot the ball really well in the first half.”

East Alton-Wood River head girls coach Joe Parmentier said if his team could shoot the ball they would be “dangerous.”

“Defensively, we are really good right now,” he said. “We are not shooting the ball well. We didn’t shoot free throws well in the game and only had nine points at halftime. Southwestern has been a winning program for a long time and we are now starting to learn how to win.”

