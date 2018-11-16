WHITE HALL - Southwestern’s girls under Coach Steve Wooley are off to a strong start despite some early injuries.

The Piasa Birds defeated North Greene 53-23 on Wednesday night at White Hall for their second win of the season with no defeats.

Bailey Weible led Southwestern with 12 points, while Rylee Smith added 11 points. Lexi Hall, Abby Burns and Addison Green added 6 points for the Piasa Birds.

Lakeleigh Brown led the way for the Spartans with 15 points, followed by Madilyn Gilmore with 5, Tori Smith with 2, and Taylor Gilmore with a free tThrow.

Southwestern won the JV game 52-26 over North Greene. Bailey Berry led the scoring with 9 points, while Jenna Barnard chipped in 7 points for North Greene.

Southwestern head girls coach Steve Wooley said he returns several kids from last year’s team, but is battling some injuries right now.

“Molly Novak, a three-year starting point guard, is out with an injury and we also have another girl out with an ACL tear in the first game at Waverly, so we have a couple kids out," he said. "We will have a mix of older and younger kids. We are looking for the younger ones to get experience and hopefully that will build depth. I have high expectations we have a good mixture of guards and post players.”

“We are obviously going to get better,” said the North Greene coach Jim Roesch said after the game. “Our post player and second leading scorer injured her knee cap and will be out for four weeks, so that hurt tonight. Our defense was OK, and once the younger kids learn the offense for the high school team, they will be better off. Southwestern always plays physical.”

North Greene, 1-1, plays against Lutheran in the Waverly Tourney at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, while Southwestern travels to Nokomis for a 7:30 p.m. contest Saturday.

