PIASA - Southwestern recognized senior girls – Molly Novak, Abby Burns, Lexi Hall and Bailey Weible – this past week in a 60-54 loss to Hillsboro.

Southwestern head girls coach Steve Wooley said his senior girls have worked “really hard” this season and meant an incredible amount to the Piasa Birds’ girls basketball program over the years.

“We have been mixing our sophomore class in with the seniors, starting three sophomores,” he said. “The seniors come off the bench and show their leadership. We did play Hillsboro, a good team, right down to the wire.

Hall led the Birds with 15 points on Senior Night, Rylee Smith had 11 points and Weible added 10.

Wooley has high hopes for the Piasa Birds in the Southwestern Regional championship game set for tonight and said having the homecourt advantage will be helpful.

Hillsboro defeated Gillespie 66-50 Tuesday night and Southwestern topped Carlinville 51-40 to advance

The regional game 4 between Southwestern and Hillsboro is set at 7 tonight at Southwestern.

“Hillsboro has won 20-plus, so it will be a pretty competitive game,” Wooley said.

