Southwestern's girls had a tough game Monday night against Greenville, falling 54-35. (Photos by Michael Weaver)

GREENVILLE 54, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 35:

SOUTHWESTERN - Southwestern’s girls' basketball team faced a difficult opponent in Greenville on Monday night at home and the Piasa Birds came up short 54-35.

Greenville drilled seven three-point shots in the first half in taking a 42-16 halftime lead as the Comets won at Southwestern in a South Central Conference game.

The Piasa Birds got six points each from Rylee Smith and Lexy Hall and five points from Korrie Hopkins.

The Comets got 13 points each from Megan Halleman and Ally Cantrill and 11 points from Nancy Fritsche in their win, taking Greenville to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Southwestern head girls coach Steve Wooley said: “We ran into a buzz saw in the first half tonight. With their size and shooting like that, they won’t have trouble beating a lot of people. Some to it was us not getting back in transition on defense.”

Southwestern is now 9-2 overall, and also 2-1 in league play.

