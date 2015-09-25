Southwestern has a top-flight opponent in Pana scheduled for 7 tonight.

Southwestern is an even 2-2, but barely was edged in its two losses, Pana is 4-0 and ranked No. 9 in the state in Class A.

“Right now they are shaping up as the top team in the conference, so it won’t be easy,” Southwestern’s head coach Aaron Fricke said. “But we are ready for the challenge, and are anxious to see how we match up against one of the best.”

Quarterback Caleb Robinson has completed 51 of 102 passes for 724 yards and 10 touchdowns, phenomenal for a sophomore. Running back Ryan Paslay has 64 carries on the ground for 487 yards.

Fricke said this game is as important as the rest, but more than anything it is a big test to see where the Piasa Birds are going at this point in the season.

“We haven’t labeled it as a must game, but we are more focused on just getting better and improving from last week,” he said.

