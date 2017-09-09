PIASA - Southwestern’s highly potent offense struck again for 40 points Friday night, but a tough Staunton team also scored 50 points to claim the victory at Piasa.

The Piasa Birds’ quarterback Caleb Robinson continues to put up some amazing game stats, tossing five touchdown passes for what head coach Aaron Fricke said totalled more than 400 yards. Official game stats were not yet available for the Piasa Birds.

Ben Lowis has been a key receiver for the Birds this season and snared three touchdown passes. Jack Little and Luke Golike also had touchdown catches. Bobby Smith had a touchdown run.

Fricke said he was pleased with his team’s point output, but said, “It’s frustrating to lose when we had a good offensive night like that.”

Southwestern, 2-1, travels to Greenville this week for its next football matchup.

