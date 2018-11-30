Listen to the story

GILLESPIE - The Southwestern eighth-grade girls basketball team once again claimed a regional championship.

Southwestern tripped Gillespie 19-14 to capture the Gillespie IESA Regional on Thursday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Macaylin Day and Tristan Ditterline had 5 points and Laura Lei Hewitt had 4 points for Southwestern.

“The kids played really hard,” said Southwestern eight-grade girls head coach Steve Wooley. “It was very intense on a home floor against Gillespie. These kids deserve it; they put in a lot of hard work.”

Southwestern plays again at Wednesday in a sectional game at Hillsboro.

More like this: