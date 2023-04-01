GLEN CARBON - Piasa Southwestern scored four runs to break open a very close game in the top of the seventh to take a 6-1 win over Father McGivney Catholic in a softball game played Thursday afternoon at Griffins Park in Glen Carbon.

The win moved the Piasa Birds over the break-even mark for the year, while the Griffins lost their second straight game after splitting their first two games in their inaugural varsity season, winning the first-ever game at home over Metro-East Lutheran 9-3 on Mar. 23.

Southwestern went out on top with a run in the first inning, then both teams traded runs in the fourth to give the Birds a 2-1 lead, breaking away in the top of the seventh with their four-run outburst that clinched the game.

Freshman Gabby Poole was masterful on the mound with eight strikeouts and her coach said she put the ball in play and let her defense work behind her for the win.

Josie Hagan and Maddy Seymour had two hits each. Vivian Zurheide had a single hit, Abby McDonald had two RBI. Maddy Fenstemaker also had a hit.

“Every day these girls come ready to play and I am so proud of them,” Edwards said. “Their hard work is starting to pay off.”

Three Griffins' players - Julia Behrmann, Alexis Bond and Avery Grenzebach - all had two hits each, while Sarah Hyten had a hit and McGivney's only RBI and Nora Mensing had the only other hit on the day.

Grenzebach went all the way in the circle for McGivney, allowing six runs on seven hits, walking three and striking out two.

The Birds are now 3-2 on the season and next play a pair of games on Saturday, playing at Jersey in a 10 a.m. first pitch, then hosting Rock Falls at 11:30 a.m., then are at Columbia on Monday and host White Hall North Greene on Tuesday and Hillsboro Apr. 7, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m, then play Alton in a home doubleheader on Apr. 8, the first game starting at 10 a.m.

The Griffins go to 1-3 and play at East Alton-Wood River at Leroy Emerick Field Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m., then play a home-and-home set against Belleville Althoff Catholic, going to Althoff on Monday and hosting the Crusaders on Wednesday, both games starting at 4:30. McGivney then takes on Trenton Wesclin at home Apr. 10 at 4:45 p.m.

