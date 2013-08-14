The 2013 fundraising campaign for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will kick-off with a "Hollywood Premiere" event on Thursday, August 29. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with the program starting at 6:15 p.m. Guests will enjoy a selection of local food, beverages, and live music throughout the evening at Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main Street, Edwardsville, IL. Tickets for the Hollywood Premiere Campaign Kick Off are $25 per person.

Jeff Lauritzen, the 2013 campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way, will announce this year's campaign goal for the community.

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties. More than 40 local health and human service organizations that help people in the community are supported by the Southwest Illinois Division's annual fundraising campaign each year.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact United Way at (618) 251-0072 by Friday, August 23. Tickets are also available online at www2.stl.unitedway.org/SWID2013.





About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way funds more than 170 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. One in three people in our community receive services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe, and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org



