EAST ALTON, IL (September 9, 2015) — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis announced that the goal for its 2015 campaign is $1,642,612. The annual fundraising campaign began with a “Tailgating for United Way” kickoff event on Thursday, September 3, and will wrap up in early November.

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping more than 200,000 people each year. Thirty-nine local health and human service organizations are supported by the Southwest Illinois Division’s annual fundraising campaign.

Adam Koishor, 2015 Southwest Illinois Division campaign chair and chief marketing officer for Scott Credit Union, said, “Our community is one that proves to be so generous time and time again, especially when it comes to helping people. We had an excellent crowd at our ‘Tailgating for United Way’ event, which served as a fun start to the campaign. We are once again calling on our neighbors throughout Illinois to support United Way’s campaign, which makes a positive impact on our entire community by helping local people.”

On September 8 at the St. Louis Rams Annual Charity Luncheon, United Way of Greater St. Louis announced that its overall 2015 campaign goal is $74.25 million. “United Way is able to help people across our region because of the generosity of our friends, family and neighbors,” said Orvin Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Thank you to the St. Louis Rams for once again hosting our kickoff celebration and for being a valued partner for so many years. Our organization is proud to stand with the community to help shape the conditions for local people to live their best possible lives.”

With generous support through individual and corporate donations, United Way is able to invest more than $1 million each week in the community to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. Last year, more than 150,000 people and 2,500 businesses donated to United Way to collectively give more than $73 million.

For more information or to pledge a donation, contact United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division at (618) 258-9800 or visit HelpingPeople.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

