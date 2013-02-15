Local Athletic Trainers Recognized During National Athletic Training Month in March

A recent study from the American Academy of Pediatrics has found that athletic trainers can have a significant impact on high school athletes. After comparing data available from schools with and without an athletic trainer, injury rates were lower and concussions were diagnosed faster and more often in schools with an athletic trainer. Better diagnosis and treatment will lead to better athletic and academic outcomes for our student athletes.

March is National Athletic Training Month, as recognized by the National Athletic Trainer’s Association, and the member schools of the Southwestern Conference (Alton, Belleville East & West, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Granite City & O’Fallon High Schools) all provide the highest quality health care for their student athletes by employing or contracting the services of a certified athletic trainer.

However, fewer than 50% of high schools nationwide employ athletic trainers. To emphasize this discrepancy, the theme for this year’s National Athletic Training Month is “Every Body Needs an Athletic Trainer.”

Local certified athletic trainers at Southwestern Conference schools are available to provide additional information on the role of the Athletic Trainer and how they are working to maintain the health and well being of student athletes in the Metro East region.



