Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Invites Prospective Graduate Students to a Virtual Open House
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Graduate School is hosting a series of virtual open house events on Wednesdays this October. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend to inquire about graduate degrees ranging from business to pharmacy to health and human behavior.
Sessions are held from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following dates:
October 11: School of Business, School of Engineering
October 18: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Pharmacy
October 25: School of Education, Health and Human Behavior; School of Nursing
Each one-hour session will include:
Attendees who apply for an eligible program will receive a $40 application fee waiver.
Registration is required. Zoom information will be sent via email after registration is complete. For more information and to register, visit siue.edu/graduate-visit.
