EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Graduate School is hosting a series of virtual open house events on Wednesdays this October. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend to inquire about graduate degrees ranging from business to pharmacy to health and human behavior.

Sessions are held from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following dates:

October 11: School of Business, School of Engineering
October 18: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Pharmacy
October 25: School of Education, Health and Human Behavior; School of Nursing

Each one-hour session will include:

  • A brief overview of graduate studies at SIUE
  • Breakout sessions hosted by the academic department
  • The opportunity to ask questions and talk directly to faculty
  • Information about graduate admission requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards

Attendees who apply for an eligible program will receive a $40 application fee waiver.

Registration is required. Zoom information will be sent via email after registration is complete. For more information and to register, visit siue.edu/graduate-visit.

