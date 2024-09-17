MT. VERNON – A man from southern Illinois recently claimed some serious cash, a cool $1 million, after scratching an Illinois Lottery Instant Ticket.

The winning ticket, $10 Million, was purchased at Circle K gas station and convenience store, located at 1710 S. 10th Street in Mount Vernon, IL.

“My girlfriend scratched the ticket and kept on staring at it and saying, ‘This can’t be right, this can’t be right’ - so I took a look and then ended up saying the same thing,” laughed the winner, who has requested to remain anonymous. “Once it sank in that we had won $1 million, we were both dumbfounded and happy at the same time – a moment we will never forget.”

When asked what he plans to do with the winnings, the newfound millionaire replied, “Fulfill our dream and buy a new house, give a little love to my family and hopefully retire a little earlier.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This is also a win for Circle K for selling the winning ticket, as the retailer will receive a selling bonus of $10,000, which is one percent of the prize amount.

Already this month, more than 2.5 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $63.7 million in prizes.

Instant Tickets B-roll available for use by the media; download here.

The Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

More like this: