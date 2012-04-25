Southern Illinois Home Care recently partnered with Senior Services Plus of Alton in a preferred provider agreement to bring a more comprehensive list of resources to the seniors served by both organizations. The partnerships are a perfect match by bringing together home care and homemaker services. Southern Illinois Home Care’s home care professionals provide clinical care in the comfort of a patient’s own home while Senior Services Plus’ Community Care Program provides individual assistance and support for Activities of Daily Living.

What:          Ribbon Cutting for Southern Illinois Home Care new Satellite  Office

When:         Thursday, April 26, 2012

Where:        Senior Services Plus

2603 N. Rodgers Avenue

                   Alton, IL 62002

Who:           Michael McManus, COO, Touchette Regional Hospital

                   John Becker, Executive Director, Senior Services Plus

 Becky Schnitzius, Director of Home Health, Southern Illinois   Home Care & Hospice

