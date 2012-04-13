Alton , IL - Southern Illinois Home Care, a program of Touchette Regional Hospital, recently partnered with Senior Services Plus of Alton in a preferred provider agreement to bring a more comprehensive list of resources to the seniors served by both organizations.

The partnership is a perfect match by bringing together home care and homemaker services. Southern Illinois Home Care’s home care professionals provide clinical care in the comfort of a patient’s own home while Senior Services Plus’ Community Care Program provides individual assistance and support for Activities of Daily Living. Rebecca Schnitzius, Director of Southern Illinois Home Care, was ecstatic about working with an organization like Senior Services Plus. “We are so happy to be working with such a great organization. The agreement will allow each of us to refer patients based on the expertise of the other entity. We will be able to provide Senior Services Plus clients with assistance such as skilled nursing and certified wound care, and they can offer our patients services such as laundry, meal preparation, and cleaning,” said Schnitzius. “It is the perfect fit and it will benefit both of us by being able to reach more seniors and help keep them in the comfort of their own home for as long as possible.”

Providing support to the senior population is a mission shared by both organizations. John Becker, Executive Director of Senior Services Plus, couldn’t imagine a better partner. “Our missions are in line with each other in that we both provide support to individuals so they can age successfully. The majority of our focus is on serving people who are economically depressed and at higher risk for things like nutrition deficiency,” stated Becker. “Home care is something we don’t offer and homemaker services are something they don’t offer. By partnering with each other we are providing additional services to the community and helping more people.”

Besides referring services, Southern Illinois Home Care will also have a satellite office in Senior Services Plus building in Alton. Since several home care nurses work in the Alton area on a regular basis, this office will offer convenience for the staff and more timely delivery of care for patients. As of April 11, 2012, located at Senior Services Plus in Alton, there is “Nurse on Duty” every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month that is open to the public and SSP members. Services provided will be (at no cost to the participant): blood pressure screening, blood sugar screening, referrals for healthcare services, and answering medical questions; if she cannot answer a question, she will find the answer for you. Southern Illinois Healthcare also provides: Skilled Nursing, Certified Wound Care Nurse, Diabetic Educator, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, and Social Services.

For more information on the “Nurse on Duty” Program call Senior Services Plus at 618/465-3298. There will be an open house on April 26, from 2pm – (refreshments will be served)

